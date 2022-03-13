Barton Investment Management Buys 873 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 26.9% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $309,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $544.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $864.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,257.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $511.20 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

