Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Rises By 154.4%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth about $484,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

