Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 169.1% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PRFZ traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $177.33. 32,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,972. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day moving average is $185.71. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $167.30 and a twelve month high of $202.21.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.
