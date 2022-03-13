First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

RNMC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 3,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,728. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

