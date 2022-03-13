InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Shares of 6,229 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average of $200.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

