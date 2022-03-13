Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $422.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.