Aries Wealth Management Invests $516,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $432.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.77 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.81.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

