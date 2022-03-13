Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,301.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,246.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,251.42. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

