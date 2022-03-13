Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

