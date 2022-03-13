Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 300,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,826. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Progress Software by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 57.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Progress Software by 141.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Progress Software by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.