Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 147 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

