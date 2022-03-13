ACG Wealth Purchases 9,684 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 42,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 245,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.