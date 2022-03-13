ACG Wealth Takes Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 109.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLDR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 32,335 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

