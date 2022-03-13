ACG Wealth Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.81. 1,636,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $234.70 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.