Applied Capital LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

AVDE opened at $56.91 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95.

