NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,513 shares of company stock worth $54,160,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

