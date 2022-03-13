Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 323.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOON opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

