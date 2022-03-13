Applied Capital LLC Buys 647 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 332,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $70.47.

