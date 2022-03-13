ACG Wealth Acquires 1,062 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,469,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after buying an additional 590,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 493,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1,546.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,394 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FCTR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,848. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.