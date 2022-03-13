Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.
Cingulate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cingulate (CING)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.