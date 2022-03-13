Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

CING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

