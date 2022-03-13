Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CING shares. Aegis began coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

