Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CING shares. Aegis began coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.