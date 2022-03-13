Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CING shares. Aegis began coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.
About Cingulate (Get Rating)
Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cingulate (CING)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.