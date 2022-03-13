Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

