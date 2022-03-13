NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,074 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 433,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 81,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $57.14 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

