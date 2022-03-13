NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $574,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 60,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $126.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

