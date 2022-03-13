Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.
Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 335,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,443. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
About Daktronics (Get Rating)
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daktronics (DAKT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.