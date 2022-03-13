Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 335,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,443. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

