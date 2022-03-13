VIMworld Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.18 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $14.18 million and $102,096.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIMworld

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

