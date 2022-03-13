Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the February 13th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHCF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $34.42.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

