QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Update

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QCCO remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. QC has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.95.
