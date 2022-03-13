Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,372,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 104,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 156,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14. Renasant has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.