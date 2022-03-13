39,055 Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Acquired by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 75.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 29,212.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 1,106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 294.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 420.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94,753 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUST traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. 3,176,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,428. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

