NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,916. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

