Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.32 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

