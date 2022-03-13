NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

NYSE:TFX traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.99. 271,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.07 and its 200-day moving average is $344.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

