iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,212 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 10.7% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

