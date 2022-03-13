Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

