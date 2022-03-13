Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

