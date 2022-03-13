Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

ORCL stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

