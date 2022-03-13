1,000 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $51.63 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $61.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

