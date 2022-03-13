Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 58.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CEN stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 114,888 shares of company stock worth $1,858,813.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

