Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 189.24%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

