Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.34 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

