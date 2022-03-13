Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 272,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 171,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

