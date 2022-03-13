Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Raised by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 252.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pentair by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pentair by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

NYSE PNR opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.