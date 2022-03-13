The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

