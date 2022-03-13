Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

Shares of TROW opened at $136.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

