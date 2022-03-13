Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

