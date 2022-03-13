NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 389 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 341.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $160.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.02 and a 200 day moving average of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

