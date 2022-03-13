1,464 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Baxter International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 21.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Baxter International by 42.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

