InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

