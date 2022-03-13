NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 487.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

